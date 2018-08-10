Pulse.ng logo
Coin For All offers cheaper petrol, gas, diesel with digital asset

play

Nigerians now have the golden opportunity to tap into the digital asset economy in order to solve their basic energy needs at very moderate prices.

This is coming on the heels of a new initiative being pioneered in sub-Saharan Africa, by Coin For All, CFA, an emerging digital asset platform, determined to lessen the energy challenges in Africa.

With the digital assets acquired, participants will be able to buy petroleum products, like petrol, diesel and cooking gas at prices below the official pump prices at partner fuel stations across the country.

This scheme will however be explained to members of the public during a free-entry seminar/conference coming up on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Presken Hotel, Alade Street by Airport Bus Stop, Ikeja, Lagos at 10 am. Another conference comes up on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Sleek Studio Square, 141 Ahmadu Bello Way, Opposite Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Head, Project-Planning/Management,  Surv. Faith C. Titus says:  “CFA identified that energy supply is one of the biggest challenges in sub-Saharan Africa, hence the CFA coin developed for Africa’s 1.2Billion electricity users to enable them unbanked access to financial inclusion through its usage; CFA has gone into partnership with some designated fuel stations in the country, so Nigerians with CFA’s digital asset can purchase products below the official rates. With lower energy rates, cost of production will reduce as well as prices of goods and services. That is why we are going about to sensitize people on the need to tap into this opportunity”.

During the event, digital asset specialists like Surv: Faith Titus, Doris Ojuederie, Chimezie Chuta, Kingdom Linus, Adama Noah Jeffery will enlighten the audience on how they can maximize the enormous potential in the digital currency sector.

Participants at the conference will also be treated to freebies like T-shirts and branded notebooks as well as the opportunity to subscribe to CFA’s ongoing ICO (Initial Coin Offering and earn ICO’S referral commissions.

To participate at the Conference, Text  ‘YES IKEJA’ or ‘YES V.I’ (for either the Ikeja or Victoria Island conference) to   09095333043,  09095973066 and 07030062219….. or e-mail to:   cfacoin.io @gmail.com

For more information visit: www.cfacoin.io

 

