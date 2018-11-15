news

A few weeks ago, Pulse examined why people get plastic surgery and other forms of body enhancement.

While they boost confidence and help people move better, the risks are also numerable and equally major. Ex-Nigerian First Lady, Stella Obasanjo died from a reported body enhancement procedure gone wrong a few weeks to her birthday.

Like a broken record, people have again been warned by a Desiree Davis, a model and mother of two, resident in Austin, Texas, United States.

According to her Gofundme page, she narrated how she got bum injections from quacks in 2010, to how she could barely move two years later because silicone had moved from her bum to her back. The page was set up to source funds for the medical procedures required for the mother of two to have any chance at survival.

She narrates thus, “I am 25 years old and currently facing a life and death situation. In 2010 I made a decision that I thought was the best decision of my life because I wanted so bad to have what I thought was a perfect body but has turned out to be THE WORST decision I’ve ever made.

“I had my body injected with silicone and it is now causing me serious health issues. One morning I woke up with an unbearable pain in my back so I went to the hospital where they told me it was an abscess in my back and they gave me antibiotics and pain medication and sent me on my way.

“A few days pass and I woke up one morning and couldn’t move. I was rushed to the hospital where the doctor came in and told me “You didn’t have an abscess, but actually silicon in your back, have you ever had injections?” I told him that I had illegal butt injections done years ago.

“The doctor went on to say that there was nothing they could do for me and that I needed to go back to them to have them removed and if I don’t get it removed I will most likely be really sick and could die from it. I’m begging for your help.

“I have 2 beautiful children that adore me and I can’t imagine leaving them here on this earth without their mother. The thought of me not being here to see my kids grow old is the worst heartache I’ve experienced in my life. Anything helps, just know even a dollar could be helping to save someone’s life.

“Insurance won’t cover the procedure so I’m asking for assistance.”

Today, a video is on Desiree’s Instagram page @officialsmileyasian where she is dressed in a hospital gown, crying and telling people to love themselves the way they are and not seek body enhancements.

In the words accompanying, she writes, “Things are really going badly for me right now I went and got butt injections back in 2010 through 2012 and now it’s affecting my health.

“The people that did my injections are now in jail serving a life sentence because somebody died from these illegal shots not too long ago so I can’t reach out to them to fix this problem I have silicone all up my back from these illegal shots and I know I’m not the only girl that has them.

“I encourage you, ladies, all to love your body for what it is because no matter how God made you he made each of us special. I’ve made a lot of bad choices in my lifetime, but I never understood that one mistake can mess up your whole life.

“Expensive surgeries can go wrong and so can inexpensive ones. Some days I can’t walk, I can’t play with my kids and some days I can’t move; I regret these shots every day. I wake up every day in pain and I been praying every day that God takes my pain away I know what I did, I did it to myself but everybody makes mistakes.

“I just don’t mind sharing mine. Everybody has a story, I’m just tryna live to continue to tell you mine! Love yourself. Take care of your health and most of all, just be you and that’s what I’m learning right now. I don’t want any sympathy I just want to share my testimony so I can show you how God is so real.

“He keeps giving me a test to show the world how strong I am. I’m not scared, I’m not afraid I just want others to be aware and just know that everything that glitters ain’t really gold. I’m out the hospital now and I have to have surgery soon, as I can to remove the infection that it has caused in my back allowing me not to walk.

“Insurance won’t cover the surgery because it’s cosmetic and honestly I don’t know how I’ma pay for my surgery because I don’t have the money for it, but God is good and I have to keep the faith and hope and pray God will make a way!

“I want to let you ladies know that no amount of beauty is worth your health. Please, keep your body the way it is and love yourself. I’m not embarrassed and I’m not ashamed. I’m proud because maybe my story will help you change. Please keep the negativity I’m going through a lot but I’m a fighter & I won’t give up, I’ma give it all I got.”

Watch the video here;

Please, put deep consideration into that body enhancement you might be thinking about.