Zlatan shares how collaborating with Olamide changed his life

Adeayo Adebiyi

Zlatan recounts how Olamide's verse changed his life.

Since entering the mainstream with his Olamide Baddo-assisted hit single 'Zanku', Zlatan has rocketed to commercial success, and the rapper credits Nigerian rap legend Olamide for opening the doors for him.

While appearing in an interview with content creator Korty, Zlatan recounted how featuring Olamide on the hit single 'My Body' changed his life.

Zlatan shared that before featuring Olamide, he had been in the YBNL boss's DM begging for a verse. He also narrated how he was hoping to engage Olamide in a rap battle on the collaboration but rather Baddo ended up crafting a catchy song that helped him connect with the mainstream.

Zlatan is one of the many artists Olamide has propelled through mainstream success after collaborating with them. Asake, TI Blaze, Portable, and Naira Marley are some of the artists the award-winning rapper has assisted with career-altering verses.

