Artist: Wurld

Album Title: Afro Soul EP

Genre: R&B, Afrobeat, Afro-Pop, Afro&B

Date of Release: May 15, 2020

Producers: Kel P, Shizzi

Album Art:

Length: 7 Tracks, 25 minutes

Features: 1 - Zeal VVIP

Tracklist: TBA

Label: Immensum

Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up to, 'I Like Girls With Trobul' and a precursor to Wurld's album.

You can play the song EP HERE.