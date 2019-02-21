Producer Sarz remembers how he once called Patoranking's verse on This Kind Love featuring Wizkid a dead verse unaware he was listening.

In 2016, Dancehall star, Patoranking released his debut album, ''God Over Everything'' and one of the hit singles on the project was 'This Kind Love' featuring Superstar Wizkid with an exciting visuals to go with it.

Veteran beat-maker Sarz who recently released his debut album ''Sarz Is Not Your Mate'' and is prominent for his frequent works with Wizkid and was also the producer of the song has taken to his Twitter Page to recollect how he never liked the song the first time it was recorded.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Sarz shared, ''After I made the beat, Wiz recorded the chorus and he never finished it. I thought it was going to be one for the Hard drive''

He then went further to explain how Wizkid had called him excitedly about the song but he told him that he felt Patroranking's verse was ''dead'' unaware that the phone was on speaker and Patoranking was with Wizkid at the time listening to the conversation.

Looking back, he says, ''I was listening to the song today and I must have been crazy to think his part wasn't good.''

Since the release of the album, Patoranking has since grown into one of the most notable names in the industry and has announced plans to release his sophomore project, ''Wilmer'' later in the year.

It will be interesting to see if he will be working with Sarz on this project.