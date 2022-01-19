RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage nominated for NAACP awards

The Nigerian music acts are getting recognition for a world-dominating year for the industry

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy and Omah Lay are the latest Nigerian acts to be nominated for the National Association for Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) award that recognizes excellence in black people across several entertainment categories around the world.

The Nigerian musicians have been nominated in the NAACP Image Awards in Outstanding International Song category for their impressive efforts during the last year.

Wizkid
Wizkid Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid was recognized for his song ‘Essence’ that featured Justin Bieber and Tems.

Fireboy’s nomination was in recognition of his impressive efforts on his ‘Peru’ track that continues to win the hearts of audiences across the world.

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML [Instagram/FireBoyDML]
Nigerian singer Fireboy DML [Instagram/FireBoyDML] Pulse Nigeria

Tiwa Savage won her nomination with her “Somebody’s Son” song that featured American artist, Brandy while Omah Lay won his nomination for his “Understand” hit song.

The nominees were announced via a virtual event that was hosted by Tinashe, Kyla Pratt and Marcus Scribner who announced that the event to announce the award winners is going to hold on February 26th 2022 and will be aired on BET.

