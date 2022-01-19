Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage nominated for NAACP awards

The Nigerian musicians have been nominated in the NAACP Image Awards in Outstanding International Song category for their impressive efforts during the last year.

Wizkid was recognized for his song ‘Essence’ that featured Justin Bieber and Tems.

Fireboy’s nomination was in recognition of his impressive efforts on his ‘Peru’ track that continues to win the hearts of audiences across the world.

Tiwa Savage won her nomination with her “Somebody’s Son” song that featured American artist, Brandy while Omah Lay won his nomination for his “Understand” hit song.