Wizkid, Beyonce get MTV Award nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'
Earlier in the year, 'Brown Skin Girl' won Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The song has also won BET Awards and two Soul Train Awards.
The song is nominated as part of Beyonce's Black Is King.
In a congratulatory tweet, MTV Awards wrote that, "@Beyonce @SAINtJHN @wizkidayo CONGRATULATIONS 🤎 “Brown Skin Girl” from Black Is King is nominated for Best Musical Moment at the #MTVAwards! Vote on @MTV’s Instagram Story starting TUESDAY!"
Other nominees in the category are;
- The Kissing Booth 2, "Lost in the Wild" (Elle & Marco's Dance Competition Performance)
- Love & Monsters, "Stand by Me" (Mav1s & Joel watch the Sky Jellies)
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever, "Beginning Middle End" (Peter & Lara Jean's Song)
- Bridgerton, "Wildest Dreams" (Daphne & Simon's Honeymoon Phase)
- Cobra Kai, "I Wanna Rock" (Miguel & Johnny at a Dee Snider Concert)
- Julie and the Phantoms, "Edge of Great"
- WandaVision, "Agatha All Along”
