In 2014 Dorobucci took over the Nigerian mainstream. The song dominated airplay for various reasons, which included the diverse lineup of artists the track featured. From Korede Bello Di'ja, Reekado Banks, Dr Sid, D' Prince, and Tiwa Savage each artist shined on the track just like the successive follow up singles looku looku, Janta manta, Ada obi. These joint releases established the Mavin record label, not just as another commercial music corporation but as a family of talented musicians that won the hearts of Nigerians and cemented its prominent position in Africa to this day.
With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era
Having undergone several evolutions in recent years, the Don Jazzy led organization halted its joint project approach. It appeared that more musical and marketing muscles were utilized in building up solo artists and their solo projects dissimilar from the former. Interestingly, this momentary shift proved to be successful when one considers the current state of the label and its new set of activated artists.
Today, when one hears the name Mavin, the executive's name is what is first comes to mind but what follows is an academy that produces certified hitmakers and young sensational pop stars; Which includes Ladipoe, Rema, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Magixx, and its latest recruit Boy Spyce. With the release of Overdose and a teased album on the way, Mavin is set to return to its all-star era that ceased since 2019’s All is in order.
On Overdose, a track made for lovers in the breakfast climate, Crayon leads the intro and carries the chorus, before hushing for the Away singer to flex her amorous vocal. The poetic rapper Ladipoe distil assertive bars, while Magixx and Boy Spyce deliver the killing lines to a Don Jazzy produced beat. Overdose is not only an excellent result from a group project, but it also makes one reminisce about the mid to late 2010s. When the aforementioned records; looku looku, Janta manta, Ada obi soared over airplay, and how their releases were always pop-cultural moments sure to birth classics.
With Overdose setting this futuristic trail, this collaborative phenomenon is likely to reoccur again as this new generation’s star power is undeniably explosive. Like an orchestra, each member of the label blending their unique sonorous features with Don Jazzy as the conductor leaves us with two conclusions. Repeat worthy music is certain, and the art of in-house collaborations still has a future and role to play in the growth of Afrobeats.
