Artist: Waje featuring Johnny Drille

Song Title: Udue

Genre: Pop, Dance

Date of release: August 21, 2019

Producer: Johnny Drille

Label: WME

Video Director: Catalyst

Details/Takeaway: The song is an upbeat, soulful and seamless story of a young couple in love and enjoying each other’s company close to nature, far-away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The video also features Waje's daughter, Emerald as lead model.

