Timaya shares the visuals to his joint release with Patoranking and King Perryy, 'Kom Kom.'

DM Records owned by Timaya have enjoyed a good year with its new artist King Perryy making strong incursions on the scene and to close 2018, they team up with Patoranking on this new single, 'Kom Kom', produced by Orbeat.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.