Hours after teasing his fans on social media hinting that he had a new single on the way, Mr P, real name Peter Okoye teams up with Afro House singer Niniola on this one he calls, 'One More Night.'

Accompanied by a tentative visual that captures both of them working in the studio alongside the producer Daihard Beats, they sing a tale of love and sexual intentions.

The official video is expected to be released in the coming weeks.