Watch Burna Boy and Don Jazzy cooking up in the studio

On April 16, 2021, legendary Nigerian superproducer, Don Jazzy and Grammy winner, Burna Boy were spotted in the studio, cooking up a new record.

Burna Boy can be seen dressed in a pair of Jordans and casuals while Don Jazzy was characteristically dressed in all black. If released, it would be Don Jazzy's fourth public production credit in under one year, after taking a break around five years ago.

Don Jazzy recently spoke about his hiatus from releasing music during his BlackBoxInterview with Ebuka.

You can watch the interview below;

