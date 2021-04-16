Watch Burna Boy and Don Jazzy cooking up in the studio
Don Jazzy recently spoke about his hiatus from releasing music during his BlackBoxInterview with Ebuka.
Pulse Nigeria
Burna Boy can be seen dressed in a pair of Jordans and casuals while Don Jazzy was characteristically dressed in all black. If released, it would be Don Jazzy's fourth public production credit in under one year, after taking a break around five years ago.
You can watch the interview below;
