Artist: Asa

Song Title: Good Thing

Genre: Sentimental Ballad

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 27, 2019

Label: Wagram Music / Chapter Two Records

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Sesan

Details/Takeaway: A plus-sized lady suffering from vertigo dropping the make up and jumping to the streets for joy. The plus-sized guy battling insecurity jumps into the streets and gets happy.

The drug addict contemplating suicide. The albino, and the punk girl with colored hair and multiple piercings. One thing ties them all, a desire to overcome their insecurities and embrace life, and even do good. You never know, you might find joy.

The video ends with the plus-sized guy falling in love with a lady after he recovered her stolen purse from his brothers.

You can watch the video below;