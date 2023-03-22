ADVERTISEMENT
Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats great Wande Coal has pushed back the release of his upcoming album by one week.

Wande Coal
Wande Coal

The decision by Wande Coal to move back his album release is most likely motivated by Davido's announcement of his upcoming fourth album 'Timeless' which is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023.

Davido's album release is coinciding with the release of Wande Coal's album hence the likely reason for the postponement by Wande Coal.

The new date for the release of Wande Coal's upcoming album is now April 7th, 2023.

The album will be Wande Coal's 4th project and 3rd album. 'Legend or No Legend' is coming three years after the release of the EP 'Realms'.

Wande Coal has already released a single in 2023 'Kpe Paso' which features Olamide and the song is one of the lead singles to the upcoming album.

