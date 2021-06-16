Ladipoe and Buju celebrate the good life in new video for, 'Feeling'

Featuring Spaceship act, Buju, Headies-winning MAVIN artist, LadiPoe returns with another rap-sung record titled, 'Feeling.' The song sees LadiPoe discuss his contemporary realities, after he hit new heights over the past 18 months. But at the song's nucleus is Buju's falsetto, holding up a flag of dominance, rich on progression and cadence.

In the video, LadiPoe and Buju are joined by others to reflect celebration and the good life. The video was directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi.

The song deserves all the appreciation it gets. The record was produced by Andre Vibez who produced 'Ye Ye Ye' for Omah Lay.