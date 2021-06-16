RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ladipoe and Buju celebrate the good life in new video for, 'Feeling'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song deserves all the appreciation it gets.

Ladipoe celebrates all sides of inner-urban-city Nigeria in new video for 'Jaiye.' (YouTube/Ladipoe)

First off, this is the song of the week.

Recommended articles

Featuring Spaceship act, Buju, Headies-winning MAVIN artist, LadiPoe returns with another rap-sung record titled, 'Feeling.' The song sees LadiPoe discuss his contemporary realities, after he hit new heights over the past 18 months. But at the song's nucleus is Buju's falsetto, holding up a flag of dominance, rich on progression and cadence.

In the video, LadiPoe and Buju are joined by others to reflect celebration and the good life. The video was directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi.

The song deserves all the appreciation it gets. The record was produced by Andre Vibez who produced 'Ye Ye Ye' for Omah Lay.

You can watch the video below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian singer/songwriter IDYL releases debut single titled 'JUJU'

Ladipoe and Buju celebrate the good life in new video for, 'Feeling'

Made Kuti goes shirtless as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday

Wizkid to drop new single in 7 days

Simi says she is not pregnant

Nigerian gospel scene has gotten its spiciest moment after Tope Alabi shaded Adeyinka Alaseyori

Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha to be arraigned in court today

#SaveManifest trends on Twitter following NBC's shocking cancellation

Check out the official trailer for Writer's Ink concept's 'The Love Square'