After a one-week hiatus, Hennessy Nigeria finally decided to bless with the third and final part of 'The Conversation' as Vector tha Viper and MI Abaga had a tantalizing and legendary face-to-face conversation that signals the end of their high-profile beef.

The conversation began with MI Abaga getting showed what Vector said during the conversation and vice versa. Each of them then had an idea what the other person said before they faced off in a conversation. During their conversation, they discussed the root of their beef and made certain admittances.

MI Abaga says that people reached out to him to offer him information after Vector had released 'The Purge' and 'Tetracyling' while Vector admits that 'Tetracycling' was a bait. Abaga also says that he was ready to face Vector, even in an arena. The mutually accented to a conversation and boom! The conversation happened.

They discussed everything from the "kid" reference from Vector's 'Kilode,' the "short man" moment at the 2016 Headies, the open letter in 2017 and so forth. They then ended the conversation by admitting that they would be willing to collaborate with each other - which is just super-amazing for any Nigerian Hip-Hop fan.

There's no better time for MI Abaga and Vector to collaborate than now. Vector says that Abaga's Tribe of Judah are "not dumb fans" and Abaga gave a glowing tribute to Hennessy Nigeria for making this glorious occasion come to life.

In the impeccable of words of Jay Z on 'N*ggas In Paris,' "It's a glorious occasion." We look forward to everything Hennessy has in store for the rest of the Hennessy Artistry 2020.

You can watch the full interview below;