Nigerian record label, Tinny Entertainment has released two songs on which its former artist, YCee is on. The songs are titled, 'Bossing' featuring Ms Banks and 'Baseline' featuring Davido.

Just one day ago on October 16, 2019, Nigerian rapper and singer, YCee announced his 15-track debut album, YCeevsZAHEER. The album is set to drop in November 8, 2019 with features including Ms Banks, Phyno, Davido, Niniola and Dapo Tuburna. Notable producers on the album include ELMORE, Krizbeatz, Willis Give Dem, Syn X and so forth.

The song that was meant to feature British rapper, Ms Banks is titled, 'Bossing' while the song which features Davido is titled, 'Baseline.' The songs are tracks 3 and 12 respectively on YceevsZAHEER and are produced by Fanatix and Willis Give Dem respectively. Both songs have found their way onto Nigerian blogs.

You might remember that YCee left the record label in 2018. His last project on the label was Late Night Vibrations, a late night collaborative EP with then label mate, Bella Alubo. While reports of tension between YCee and Tinny Entertainment was a rumour, it was confirmed when YCee blasted the label a few weeks ago.

During the outburst, he was supported by former label mate, Bella Alubo. A short video of Fela saying, "run o" on matters of Tinny Entertainment also became the toast of Nigerian social media users.

Now, the label has released songs that are billed to be on its former signee's album. At this time, it is unclear whether YCee recorded the songs while signed to the label or whether the label obtained the song via unlawful means. If it is the latter, then the label might face steep legal actions.

Nonetheless, Twitter has been reacting to the matter;

Whatever the case is, this is very tasteless.