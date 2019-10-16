A few weeks ago, Headies-nomianted Nigerian rapper and singer, Ycee announced his debut album, YCeeVsZaheer.

In a tweet, he revealed that the album will have 15 tracks and hinted that the album might drop in October or November 2019. He also thanked producers, SynX, Alpha and ELMORE for their work on the album.

YCeeVsZaheer tracklist. (Instagram/IamYcee)

But then, on October 15, 2019, he announced that the album will be released on Friday, November 8, 2019 via his Instagram page. He also announced the track list which includes features like Ms Banks, Phyno, Davido, Niniola and Dapo Tuburna. Notable producers on the album include ELMORE, Krizbeatz, Willis Give Dem, Syn X and so forth.

According to Ycee, the album title, YceevsZaheer is him showcasing his singing side (YCee) and his rapping side (Zaheer). The album will be a follow-up to 8-track, First Wave (2017) and 9-track Late Night Vibrations (2018), a collaboration work with Bella Alubo.