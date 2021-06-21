Triller announces special concert for World Music Day

World Music Day/Fête de la Musique, which was first celebrated in France in 1982, is an annual event that now takes place in 120 countries and showcases the transformational and unifying power of music.

Amateurs and professionals alike are encouraged to share their music by playing in public spaces and parks or by participating in free concerts simply for the pleasure of making music. The ultimate music festival, World Music Day is a global celebration of the form in all its incarnations and is an informal, playful and community-driven way to make a joyful noise.

Triller’s playlist on the day will feature a fantastic line-up of contemporary talent from across the African continent, including Focalistic from South Africa, Khaligraph Jones and Karun from Kenya, Mannywellz, Oxlade, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan from Nigeria, Blanche Bailly from Cameroon, KiDi from Ghana and Serge Beynaud from Ivory Coast.

Triller, which has welcomed a whole host of homegrown African talent to its stable of curators to TrillerTV, is proving to be much more than just a music app. It’s cutting through old barriers and is becoming a channel for celebrating an authentic, empowered, actualised and self-referential African-ness. The app’s rooted but experimental ethos is challenging stereotypes, by-passing traditional power structures, and creating a unique form of digital democracy.

Triller’s call to action – You.Do.You – lives through everything it does - through the power of music and celebrating moments like World Music Day, Triller provides a channel through which individuals from vastly different social and cultural backgrounds can find their true paths and speak out in their own voices.

