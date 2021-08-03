RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TPlay releases music video for his hit song "Choko"

The magnificent singer-songwriter popularly known as TPlay has officially released a captivating colorful music video to his latest hit song called Choko, produced by the numero-uno superstar multi-award-winning music-maker Masterkraft.

The video was shot and directed by the music video extraordinaire Adasa Cookey.

This new song is an uptempo party-starter that will make anyone dance all day long.

In the past, TPlay christened Ezeme Hyginus Ikechukwu signed to Timbaze Music has released several chart-topping songs like Matter, Karashika, Hold Ya, and When Money Dey‘ featuring Olamide.

This new song Choko is one of the songs that will dominate the Nigerian music landscape this year. Click on the link to watch the music video. -

