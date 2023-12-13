Karol G, Rihanna, Chris Brown among top 10 Vevo global artists of 2023

In a recent report by Vevo which highlights the best performing music videos and artists globally for 2023, Latino music stars Karol G, Shakira, and Fied all make the list. Similarly, American music icons Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and Rihanna also makes the list.

Karol G is the most watched artist on Vevo for the third consecutive year, gaining 4.7 billion global views in 2023. Fellow Colombian icon Shakira comes in second on Vevo’s global chart, with 3.2 billion global views in 2023.

Taylor Swift (3 billion global views), The Weeknd (2.5 billion global views), and Feid (2.2 billion global views) round out the Global Top 5 Artists chart of this year.

Top music videos of the year

Worldwide, TGQ by Vevo’s Top Artists Karol G and Shakira’s is the most watched music video of 2023, with 880 million global views. Within just the first two weeks of its debut, TQG also garnered 181.9 million global views, making it Vevo’s most watched global premiere of 2023.

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is Vevo’s second most watched music video both in the U.S. and globally, with 97.9 million U.S. views and nearly 644.6 million global views.

