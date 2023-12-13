ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Karol G, Rihanna, Chris Brown among top 10 Vevo global artists of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Vevo's top global artist of 2023.

Vevo's top global artist of 2023.
Vevo's top global artist of 2023.

Recommended articles

In a recent report by Vevo which highlights the best performing music videos and artists globally for 2023, Latino music stars Karol G, Shakira, and Fied all make the list. Similarly, American music icons Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and Rihanna also makes the list.

Top 10 Vevo global artists of 2023
Top 10 Vevo global artists of 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Karol G is the most watched artist on Vevo for the third consecutive year, gaining 4.7 billion global views in 2023. Fellow Colombian icon Shakira comes in second on Vevo’s global chart, with 3.2 billion global views in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift (3 billion global views), The Weeknd (2.5 billion global views), and Feid (2.2 billion global views) round out the Global Top 5 Artists chart of this year.

Worldwide, TGQ by Vevo’s Top Artists Karol G and Shakira’s is the most watched music video of 2023, with 880 million global views. Within just the first two weeks of its debut, TQG also garnered 181.9 million global views, making it Vevo’s most watched global premiere of 2023.

Top 10 Vevo music videos of 2023
Top 10 Vevo music videos of 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is Vevo’s second most watched music video both in the U.S. and globally, with 97.9 million U.S. views and nearly 644.6 million global views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable 2023 Vevo premieres in the U.S. include The Beatles’ “Now And Then” (6.5 million U.S. views), Offset and Cardi B’s “JEALOUSY” (6.3 million U.S. views), Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” (6.2 million U.S. views), and SZA’s “Snooze” (6.1 million U.S. views).

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spyro teases 'Fine Girl' remix featuring Simi

Spyro teases 'Fine Girl' remix featuring Simi

Karol G, Rihanna, Chris Brown among top 10 Vevo global artists of 2023

Karol G, Rihanna, Chris Brown among top 10 Vevo global artists of 2023

Davido set to headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden

Davido set to headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden

Top 7 Nollywood movies of 2023

Top 7 Nollywood movies of 2023

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies at age 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies at age 61

How the stars dressed to the premiere of 'Ada Omo Daddy'

How the stars dressed to the premiere of 'Ada Omo Daddy'

A Night of Queens, celebrating trailblazing female music icons in Nigeria

A Night of Queens, celebrating trailblazing female music icons in Nigeria

Here's Fireboy's least favourite thing about being a celebrity

Here's Fireboy's least favourite thing about being a celebrity

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative and high-energy vibes

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative

Rising Afrobeats sensation Konstance excites on new single 'For You'

Rising Afrobeats sensation Konstance excites on new single 'For You'