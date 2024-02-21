Tony Tetuila wants to feature Burna Boy on the remix of his 2001 hit single

'My Car' dominated speakers across the country and rocketed Tony Tetuila to superstardom after just recently parting ways with the music group The Remedies where he was a member alongside Eedris Abdulkareem and Eddy Montana AKA Eddy Remedy.

Tony Teitulla recently engaged in a rare interview with Daddy Freeze to address some of the burning issues that have followed Eedris Abdulkareem's appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

In the interview, Tetuila revealed that he was working on the remix of his 2001 smash hit single 'My Car' and he's hoping to recruit Grammy-winning Nigerian hitmaker Burna Boy for the remix.

Tony Tetuila hailed the young crop of artists taking Nigerian music to new heights. Tetuila knocked Eedris Abdulkareem for berating Burna Boy for saying nobody paved the way for him.