ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tony Tetuila wants to feature Burna Boy on the remix of his 2001 hit single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tony Tetuila says he would like to feature Burna Boy on the remix of his hit single 'My Car'.

Tony Tetuila wants to feature Burna Boy on 'My Car' remix
Tony Tetuila wants to feature Burna Boy on 'My Car' remix

Recommended articles

'My Car' dominated speakers across the country and rocketed Tony Tetuila to superstardom after just recently parting ways with the music group The Remedies where he was a member alongside Eedris Abdulkareem and Eddy Montana AKA Eddy Remedy.

Tony Teitulla recently engaged in a rare interview with Daddy Freeze to address some of the burning issues that have followed Eedris Abdulkareem's appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

In the interview, Tetuila revealed that he was working on the remix of his 2001 smash hit single 'My Car' and he's hoping to recruit Grammy-winning Nigerian hitmaker Burna Boy for the remix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Tetuila hailed the young crop of artists taking Nigerian music to new heights. Tetuila knocked Eedris Abdulkareem for berating Burna Boy for saying nobody paved the way for him.

Tetuila said that while Eedris and artists from the older generations can lay claim to the status of pioneers, they can't insist they pave the way for the future generation.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You took an oath to save lives - Anto Lecky wants doctors to stay in Nigeria

You took an oath to save lives - Anto Lecky wants doctors to stay in Nigeria

Tony Tetuila wants to feature Burna Boy on the remix of his 2001 hit single

Tony Tetuila wants to feature Burna Boy on the remix of his 2001 hit single

I am challenging the perception of what African music can be - Burna Boy

I am challenging the perception of what African music can be - Burna Boy

Bovi is funny, unlike the guy whose name rhymes with 'Dakun' - Seun Kuti

Bovi is funny, unlike the guy whose name rhymes with 'Dakun' - Seun Kuti

These celebs disagree with Eedris Abdulkareem's claims on Honest Bunch pod

These celebs disagree with Eedris Abdulkareem's claims on Honest Bunch pod

If I make an album about Tinubu's Nigeria it will be filled with curses - Ghost of SDC

If I make an album about Tinubu's Nigeria it will be filled with curses - Ghost of SDC

Tony Tetuila joins Eddy Remedy to call Eedris Abdulkareem a liar

Tony Tetuila joins Eddy Remedy to call Eedris Abdulkareem a liar

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

We should be grateful to Burna Boy for what he has done for Afrobeats - Eddy Remedy

We should be grateful to Burna Boy for what he has done for Afrobeats - Eddy Remedy

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem