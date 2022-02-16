RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The video was directed by Tobi Tejumola, popularly known as Badman Tej. The record is a cover of a Metallica song, off The Blacklist album.

Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never.' (BadmanTej)
Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never.' (BadmanTej)

Following the worldwide success and acceptance of her cover of Metallica’s 'Through the Never,' off The Blacklist album on which she was the only Nigeria featured, Tomi Owó releases a performance video of the Oma Mahmud produced song.

Recommended articles
Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never.' (BadmanTej)
Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never.' (BadmanTej) Pulse Nigeria

The monochromic performance video, which was directed by Badman Tej, and features producer Oma Mahmud playing an electric guitar, while Tomi Owo gives an energetic performance of the song.

The record was released on Universal Music Group. The record was originally released on Metallica's eponymous 1991 album, and was re-released as part of their 2021 album.

Watch the video below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asurf Oluseyi to showcase new film '3 Cold Dishes' at NFT art exhibition

Asurf Oluseyi to showcase new film '3 Cold Dishes' at NFT art exhibition

Johnny Drille releases Valentine's Day-themed song, 'You're Just Single'

Johnny Drille releases Valentine's Day-themed song, 'You're Just Single'

Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never'

Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never'

Timi Dakolo hosts 12 lucky fans to intimate event for Valentine's Day

Timi Dakolo hosts 12 lucky fans to intimate event for Valentine's Day

Spotted: Rema and Chris Brown in the studio

Spotted: Rema and Chris Brown in the studio

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii & Davido’s 'Baddest Boy' spends 3rd week at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii & Davido’s 'Baddest Boy' spends 3rd week at No. 1

Dear Basketmouth, 'Horoscopes' is a beauty [Pulse Album Review]

Dear Basketmouth, 'Horoscopes' is a beauty [Pulse Album Review]

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey proposes to fiancee

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey proposes to fiancee

Afrobeats hall of fame induction ceremony slated for February 26, 2022

Afrobeats hall of fame induction ceremony slated for February 26, 2022

Trending

'Ameno Amapiano' by Ghana's Nektunez hits global record of 9.5 billion TikTok views

Nektunez

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano (Remix)' amasses 4.7m video creates, 9.5bn views on TikTok

Ameno-amapiano-artwork

Olamide threatens to release Fireboy's new album

Olamide and Fireboy at the 2021 BET Awards. (Twitter/SnehQBee)

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'