Tomi Owo releases video for, 'Through The Never'

Following the worldwide success and acceptance of her cover of Metallica’s 'Through the Never,' off The Blacklist album on which she was the only Nigeria featured, Tomi Owó releases a performance video of the Oma Mahmud produced song.
The video was directed by Tobi Tejumola, popularly known as Badman Tej. The record is a cover of a Metallica song, off The Blacklist album.
The monochromic performance video, which was directed by Badman Tej, and features producer Oma Mahmud playing an electric guitar, while Tomi Owo gives an energetic performance of the song.
The record was released on Universal Music Group. The record was originally released on Metallica's eponymous 1991 album, and was re-released as part of their 2021 album.
