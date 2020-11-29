On November 28, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage’s latest album, ‘Celia’ was named as one of the top 10 Nigerian albums by Time Magazine, now owned by Salesforce CEO, Marc Beinoff.

In her congratulatory message, she wrote that, “I doubted many things but one thing I knew for sure was what a beautiful body of work myself and everyone involved created. We created MAGIC.”

She also wrote that, “So many projects dropped this year all over the world and TIME MAGAZINE picked #CELIA as one of their top 10 albums released this year. Ope ni fun Eledumare…

“I’m even more gingered to drop my next project, following my heart once again. 2021, I’m ready for you…”

She also took a swipe at local media and Nigerians. She wrote, “Luke 4 16-30 “Only in his hometown and in his own house is a prophet without honour.”

Her shot at local media emanates from the critical/lukewarm reception that her album, ‘Celia’ got from Nigerians. To her, the inclusion on Time Magazine is her vindication and a win in the face of local media.