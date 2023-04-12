The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tiwa Savage drops video for hit single 'Stamina'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has released the video for her latest hit single 'Stamina'.

On April 12, 2023, Tiwa Savage released the visuals for her hit song 'Stamina'. The video was shot by veteran video director Clarence Peters and it deploys cultural elements that convey the artists as characters akin to pantheons of indigenous Nigerian folklore.

'Stamina' is Tiwa Savage's first release of 2023 and it has enjoyed a positive reception from fans. The single has spent four weeks on TurnTable Top 100 while peaking at NO. 3. The single also made the top 10 of Pulse Top 10 Collaborations for Q1 2023.

The award-winning singer is one of Afrobeats' finest talents whose music has been a mainstay in Nigerian music in the past decade. In 2022, she went on a tour of Europe and America which saw her perform her classic songs to thousands of fans across over 15 countries.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

