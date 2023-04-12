Tiwa Savage drops video for hit single 'Stamina'

On April 12, 2023, Tiwa Savage released the visuals for her hit song 'Stamina'. The video was shot by veteran video director Clarence Peters and it deploys cultural elements that convey the artists as characters akin to pantheons of indigenous Nigerian folklore.

'Stamina' is Tiwa Savage's first release of 2023 and it has enjoyed a positive reception from fans. The single has spent four weeks on TurnTable Top 100 while peaking at NO. 3. The single also made the top 10 of Pulse Top 10 Collaborations for Q1 2023.

