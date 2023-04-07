Top 10 collaborations of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Pulse Music Desk has selected the top 5 five collaborations of the first quarter of 2023. These songs were selected on their quality, appeal, and their contributions to the soundscape.

Here are the top 5 collaborations of Q1 2023 (December 30 - March 30):

10. 'One of A Kind' by Jaido P feat Fireboy

When these two artists who attended the same alma mata (OAU) joined forces, the result was a blend of Afrobeats and Hip Hop for a swaggering record that showcases Fireboy's lyrical stretch and Jaido P's smooth flows.

9. 'Bienvenue' by DJ Neptune feat Ruger

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has consistently delivered on his records and in a rare collaboration, he further highlights why he's one of Afrobeats' best 360 talent. This love record delivers all the goods that Ruger is known for and it makes listeners eager for Ruger's upcoming debut album.

8. 'Pressure' by Perruzi feat Fireboy

Two fine artists famous for their elevated penmanship combine for an Amapiano record that delights listeners. The delivery, vocals, and melody combine to showcase the different ways Amapiano can be deployed in Afrobeats.

7. 'Gbese' by Majeeed feat Tiwa Savage

This tingling Amapiano cut sees fast-rising sensation Majeeed combines his smooth vocals with Tiwa Savage's timeless vocal for an infectious love tune.

6. 'Wowo' remix by Minz feat BNXN & Blaqbonez

This is one of the finest collaborations so far in 2023 as it achieves seamless genre and vocal blending. BNXN delivers one of his best verses yet while Blaqbonez offered quotables.

5. 'Asiko' by Rexxie feat Lojay

Lojay delivers perhaps his best collaboration on this song where his picturesque writing and swaggering delivery compete for supremacy with his flawless melody for this breathtaking opener for Rexxie's 'Big Time'.

4. 'Who's Your Guy' remix by Spyro feat Tiwa Savage

The Queen Tiwa Savage shows why she's on top of Afrobeats' food chain with an incredible verse that flaunts her ridiculous ability to blend into any sound.

3. 'No Doubt' by Wani feat Odunsi

This smooth R7&B record sees the coming together of two versatile artists who slowed things down to deliver a minimalistic melodious rendition amidst Afrobeats' current supercharged atmosphere.

2. 'Stamina' by Tiwa Savage feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn

Tiwa Savage recruits sensational talents Young Jonn and Ayra Starr for a stunning record that instantly leaves listeners desperate with an insatiable need. The expertly laid chorus and verses combine with the captivating melody for a great record.

1. 'Party No Dey Stop' by Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky