Tiwa Savage & Odumodublvck tease new collaboration

The award-winning superstar has taken to her social media to tease her upcoming collaboration with rapper Odumodublvck.

The single titled '100 Million' is set for release on Friday 15 March 2024 and it will be the first collaboration between the duo who will be kicking off their 2024.

The duo also visited Lagos hotspot Obi's House where they previewed the single to an excited crowd.

2023 was a remarkable year for Odumodublvck who enjoyed mainstream attention that rocketed him to commercial success. His hit single 'Declan Rice' won the 2023 Headies Rap Song of the Year while he also won the Rookie of the Year.

His mixtape 'Eziokwu' spent multiple weeks atop the TurnTable albums chart and one of the lead singles 'Blood On The Dance Floor' feat Wale & Bloody Civilian reached the summit of the TurnTable Top 100.

Tiwa Savage has continued to retain her place at the top with her sensational talent. When it comes to collaboration, the superstar has proven to be a force. In 2023, her guest appearance on Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' remix rocketed the song to commercial success and won it the 2023 Headies Collaboration of the Year.

