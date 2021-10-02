RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TikTok records one billion monthly users

Authors:

Motolani Alake

TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people around the world because of the creativity and authenticity of its creators.

TikTok records one billion monthly users. (TikTok)

TikTok aims to inspire creativity and bring joy. On September 29, 2021, it celebrated that mission and its global TikTok community.

More than one billion people around the world now visit TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new.

They see the platform as immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.

TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people around the world because of the creativity and authenticity of its creators. Its global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people, across generations. From music, food, beauty and fashion to art, causes, and everything in between, culture truly starts on TikTok.

Whether you're in Africa, São Paolo, Stockholm, or Seattle, we celebrate YOU – the creators who inspire us, the artists who launch chart-breaking albums, the brands who help us discover and connect with products we love, the communities who lift us up, and all the people who keep us laughing and dancing.

Thank you for making this journey so special.

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

