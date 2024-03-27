4 signs that capture the popularity of gospel music among Gen Z listeners

Driven by a search for solace, purpose, and familiar values in an uncertain world, Gen Z is creating a vibrant digital landscape of gospel tunes and faith-based exploration.

Here are 4 key insights revealed by recent Spotify data.

1. The digital rise in gospel music

There has been a noticeable rise in the consumption of gospel music on streaming platforms. Nigerian Gen Z's gospel music streams on Spotify have grown by 1228% between 2022 and 2024.

This explosive growth suggests a generation finding inspiration and a sense of community in contemporary gospel music.

2. Increase in the consumption of gospel podcasts

Gen Z isn't shying away from religion online; they're actively seeking it out. This is evident in the increase of Christian podcast streams on Spotify by 482% between 2022 and 2024. This hunger for faith-based content offers sermons, discussions, and spiritual guidance, catering to a generation that craves more than just melodies.

3. Increase in the curation of gospel playlists

Moving beyond passive consumption, Gen Z actively shapes their faith journeys through Spotify. The sheer volume of user-generated gospel playlists – over 140,000 created by Nigerian Gen Z themselves – speaks volumes. These personalized playlists curate gospel experiences that align with their evolving faith and unique perspectives.

4. Increase in the consumption of gospel-based contents on Sundays

This online expression of faith extends beyond just music and podcasts. Streaming data shows a surge in gospel music and podcast consumption on Sundays, particularly in the mornings between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

But faith isn't confined to Sundays alone. Tuesdays and Fridays also see notable spikes in gospel content consumption, suggesting Gen Z integrates faith-based content into their online experience throughout the week.

What does this mean for gospel music in Nigeria?

