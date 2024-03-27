ADVERTISEMENT
4 signs that capture the popularity of gospel music among Gen Z listeners

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian gospel music is enjoy a wider acceptance in the mainstream.

date 2024-03-27

4 signs that capture the popularity of gospel music among Gen Z listeners
Adeayo Adebiyi

Driven by a search for solace, purpose, and familiar values in an uncertain world, Gen Z is creating a vibrant digital landscape of gospel tunes and faith-based exploration.

Here are 4 key insights revealed by recent Spotify data.

There has been a noticeable rise in the consumption of gospel music on streaming platforms. Nigerian Gen Z's gospel music streams on Spotify have grown by 1228% between 2022 and 2024.

This explosive growth suggests a generation finding inspiration and a sense of community in contemporary gospel music.

Gen Z isn't shying away from religion online; they're actively seeking it out. This is evident in the increase of Christian podcast streams on Spotify by 482% between 2022 and 2024. This hunger for faith-based content offers sermons, discussions, and spiritual guidance, catering to a generation that craves more than just melodies.

Moving beyond passive consumption, Gen Z actively shapes their faith journeys through Spotify. The sheer volume of user-generated gospel playlists – over 140,000 created by Nigerian Gen Z themselves – speaks volumes. These personalized playlists curate gospel experiences that align with their evolving faith and unique perspectives.

This online expression of faith extends beyond just music and podcasts. Streaming data shows a surge in gospel music and podcast consumption on Sundays, particularly in the mornings between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

But faith isn't confined to Sundays alone. Tuesdays and Fridays also see notable spikes in gospel content consumption, suggesting Gen Z integrates faith-based content into their online experience throughout the week.

Ultimately, this trend points to a future where gospel music and faith-based content transcend the walls of the church. Shaped by this digitally connected generation, we can expect to see faith-based themes influencing fashion, art, and social media conversations.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

