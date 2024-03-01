ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Chinwo is inspiring the mainstream resurgence of Nigerian gospel music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigeria has always been blessed by artists whose music spreads the gospel and edifies the spirit.

By leveraging streaming platforms, social media, and international collaborations Nigerian pop music quickly soared to international success with gospel music unable to catch up.

Today, a new generation of artists like Mercy Chinwo, Ada Ehi, Eben, AnEndlessOcean, and TY Bello are embracing the digital age to offer a modern take on gospel music in a bid to inspire its mainstream resurgence.

Spotify is one of the streaming platforms dedicated to spotlighting gospel music thereby helping stars like Mercy Chinwo break geographical and commercial barriers.

Mercy Chinwo's unique blend of indigenous music and contemporary gospel elements has created a brand of gospel music that continues to captivate listeners across the world.

As one of the most famous gospel artists in Africa, Mercy Chinwo's music is inspiring a commercial resurgence of gospel by leveraging global amplification of streaming platforms and social media.

Some of her hit singles like Excess Love, Chinedum, Na You Dey Reign, and Obinasom have accumulated millions of streams on Spotify.

According to data provided by Spotify, there are over 800,000 user-generated playlists featuring Mercy Chinwo's music. This is a proof of her commerciality and impact in the African music scene.

On March 1 2024, Mercy Chinwo released her highly anticipated third album 'Overwhelming Victory' which has already generated buzz within and beyond the gospel community.

Mercy Chinwo's popularity has seen her name dropped in Pop music She has also performed in multiple countries with a recent landmark headline performance in Ivory Coast.

With the efforts of digital platforms like Spotify which provides gospel music a platform to connect with a wider audience, artists like Mercy Chinwo can lead a commercial resurgence of gospel music in Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

