Sean Okeke popularly known as Super Sean currently manages REMA & fast rising 2021 hottest new male sensation RUGER and is the Head Of Operations, JONZING WORLD ENTERTAINMENT company founded by D’prince in 2018.
The Beatz Award: Mr Sean Okeke wins "Artist Manager of the Year 2021"
The Annual Beatz Awards, which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on 28th November, 2021 was one to remember for the entertainment industry as talented Nigerian artist manager, Mr Sean bagged an award, the first for him.
Together with him in this category were:
• ASA ASIKA – – DAVIDO
• SEYI AWOGA – NAIRA MARLEY
• SEAN OKEKE – REMA
• BOSE OGULU- BURNA BOY
• MUYIWA AWONIYI – TEMS
• ALEXANDER OKEKE – OLAMIDE
Accepting the award virtually from Lagos, Super Sean said:
“This is a big win for me and my team, and this award is also dedicated to all the hardworking artist managers out there. Anything is possible and achievable once you put your mind to it. It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, you can achieve it, because you are born a WINNER."
THE BEATZ AWARDS is a music awards platform established in 2016 by Eliworld to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements of the creative minds behind the music production, business, and distribution.
