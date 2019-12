Artist: Terry tha Rapman

Song Title: Kapenta of Lagos

Genre: Trap, Rap, Hip-Hop

Album: TBA

Date of release: December 24, 2019

Label: BANS Nation

Producer: Vzar

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Terry tha Rapman closes the year with, 'Kapenta of Lagos.' Shots were fired.

