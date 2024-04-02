ADVERTISEMENT
Terry G names Burna Boy as his favourite Nigerian artist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Terry G reveals his favourite Nigerian artists.

During an interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast, Terry G talked about the Nigerian artists he would love to work with.

The hitmaker whose fusion of White Garment gospel music with Konto music rocketed him to mainstream success listed Ruger, Rema, Joeboy, and Fireboy as the crop of stars he would love to work with.

When asked who is his top five Nigerian artists, Terry G named Burna Boy as his favourite.

"My number 1 is Burna Boy, then Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Tems," Terry G revealed.

During the interview, Terry G distinguished between musicians making commercial music and those making what he classifies as "real music" that's created beyond digital consumption.

When asked to list his top 5 Nigerian artists making "real music", Terry G listed Rema, Tems, Omah Lay, and Tiwa Savage.

Terry G was in the news earlier in the year after he announced his retirement from music shortly after complaining that the current crop of stars were ignoring his messages.

Terry G's retirement turned out to be false as he released a single a week after the announcement. The Street music legend when asked to advise young artists admonished them to stay true to themselves and have a strong belief in what they are doing.

You can watch Terry G's 1 hour 27 minutes long interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

