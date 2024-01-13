ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Terry G quits music.

Terry G announces retirement from music [Instagram/@iamterryg]
Terry G announces retirement from music [Instagram/@iamterryg]

Recommended articles

Terry G, whose real name is Gabriel Oche Amanyi, rose to fame with his vibrant style of music that blended Dancehall with Gyration and White Garment church music with which he captivated listeners in the late 2000s.

Known for his eccentric persona and hit tracks like 'Akpako Master' and 'Free Madness,' Terry G carved a niche for himself in the dynamic Nigerian music scene.

The artist took to his Instagram account to share the news of his retirement, expressing gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been a journey" Terry G captioned the heartfelt video in which he announced he was quitting music.

Terry G's announcement comes off the back of a recent video where he called out some artists for refusing to reply to his messages while also reminding them that he used to help several artists score hits songs during his days at the top.

Throughout his career, Terry G consistently pushed the boundaries of musical expression, blending traditional Nigerian sounds with Dancehall for a unique take that made for a dynamic sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Terry G bids farewell to the music industry, fans remain hopeful that his legacy will endure through his timeless hits and the impact he has had on the Nigerian music landscape. As one chapter closes, the Street Hop legend leaves behind a musical legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Ric Hassani joins Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi on the cast of ‘Spiraling’

Ric Hassani joins Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi on the cast of ‘Spiraling’

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

Spyro makes it clear he's a secular artist[Instagram/Spyro_official]

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro