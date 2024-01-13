Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Terry G, whose real name is Gabriel Oche Amanyi, rose to fame with his vibrant style of music that blended Dancehall with Gyration and White Garment church music with which he captivated listeners in the late 2000s.

Known for his eccentric persona and hit tracks like 'Akpako Master' and 'Free Madness,' Terry G carved a niche for himself in the dynamic Nigerian music scene.

The artist took to his Instagram account to share the news of his retirement, expressing gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

"It's been a journey" Terry G captioned the heartfelt video in which he announced he was quitting music.

Terry G's announcement comes off the back of a recent video where he called out some artists for refusing to reply to his messages while also reminding them that he used to help several artists score hits songs during his days at the top.

Throughout his career, Terry G consistently pushed the boundaries of musical expression, blending traditional Nigerian sounds with Dancehall for a unique take that made for a dynamic sound.

