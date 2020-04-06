At 10 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Nigerian producers, Terry G and K-Sol will face off in 'Sound Clash' on Instagram Live.

What is now called 'Sound Clash' started off as 'Battle of The Hits,' which sees Nigerian producers face off on Instagram Live to play some of their biggest hits. It started off with Sarz vs. Shizzi. Since then, we have seen Pheelz vs. Masterkraft, Rexxie vs. Kel P and Leriq vs. Chopstix.

Terry G is the Nigerian producer known for producing hits for himself, Timaya, Durella, 2shotz and more while K-Solo is known to have produced for the Agege, Lagos contingent of his time. In a 2019 article, Pulse Nigeria named as architects of the first wave of shepeteri sounds.