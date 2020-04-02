On April 1, 2020, Nigerian producers Masterkraft and Pheelz served up the second edition of the Instagram Live Session-based battle of the hits between Nigerian producers. The first edition saw Sarz and Shizzi play their hits - about 83 songs in total - before a live viewership of 22.2k.
On the night, Masterkraft and Pheelz attracted a peak viewership of 28.5k and they played a total of 68 songs. The night was stop-start and filled with drama, but it was another important moment to celebrate Nigerian producers.
Known music industry figures who viewed the live session include,, MI Abaga, Ozedikus, Ovie O, Peruzzi, Sarkodie, Adekunle Gold, Tuzibeatz, Tunex, Krizbeatz, Rexxie Vector, Oxlade, Broda Shaggi and more. Here are all the songs Pheelz and Masterkraft played;
Masterkraft
- The first song - which I missed
- Sound Sultan and Banky W - Very Good Bad Guy
- Jaywon - Filebe
- Mayorkun - Sade
- Pulse featuring Busta Rhymes - Sotay (Remix)
- Banky W and Skales - Can't Stop Me Now
- Bracket featuring Wizkid - Girl
- Jaywon - Facebook Love
- Jaywon and Goldie - Jawo Jawo
- Timaya Ukwu
- Flavour and Wande Coal - Wake Up
- Lynxx and Wizkid - Fine Lady
- Wizkid - No Lele
- Phyno and Zoro
- Timaya - Bam Bam
- DJ Xclusive and Wizkid - Jeje
- Masterkraft and Wizkid - Odor
- Kizz Daniel - Sin City
- Chidinma - Fallen In Love
- Larry Gaaga, CDQ and Olamide - Shawa Shawa
- Masterkraft, Sarkodie and Flavour - Finally
- Phyno and Olamide - Fada Fada
- Flavour and Seima G. Weisah - Most High
- Phyno, Burna Boy and MI Abaga - Link Up
- Vector - Tetracycling
- Flavour - Gollibe
- Flavour and Diamond Platnumz - Nana
- Timaya - Stoopid
- Kizz Daniel - Jombo
- Zoro - Umu Obiligbo
- Mr Eazi
- Tekno - Yawa
- Random Beat
- Banky W -
- Vector - Alaye Jor Jor Jor
Pheelz
- Olamide - Jale
- Olamide
- Wale Turner - Faya Faya
- Fireboy - Need You
- D'Banj - Action
- Adekunle Gold - Pick Up
- Olamide - Yemi My Lover
- Olamide - Lagos Boy
- Olamide - Turn Up
- DJ Xclusive and Olamide - Ibebe
- Olamide - Goons Mi
- Olamide - Anifowose
- Olamide - Poverty Die
- Adekunle Gold - Money
- Fireboy - Scatter
- Tiwa Savage - 49-99
- Lil Kesh and Patoranking - Is It Because I Love You?
- DJ Neptune, Olamide and Stonebwoy - Baddest
- Lil Kesh - Ibile
- Olamide and Phyno - Onye Oma
- Vector - Popular
- Lil Kesh and Olamide - Problem Child
- Adekunle Gold - Sade
- Teni - Billionaire
- Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel - Jore
- Olamide - Eleda Mi
- Lil Kesh - Cause Trouble
- Olamide -Abule Sowo
- Mr. Eazi and Simi - I Surrender
- Pheelz, Olamide and Naira Marley - Gobe
- Fireboy - Gbas Gbos
- Fireboy - Energy
- Olamide - Rayban Abacha