On April 1, 2020, Nigerian producers Masterkraft and Pheelz served up the second edition of the Instagram Live Session-based battle of the hits between Nigerian producers. The first edition saw Sarz and Shizzi play their hits - about 83 songs in total - before a live viewership of 22.2k.

On the night, Masterkraft and Pheelz attracted a peak viewership of 28.5k and they played a total of 68 songs. The night was stop-start and filled with drama, but it was another important moment to celebrate Nigerian producers.

Known music industry figures who viewed the live session include,, MI Abaga, Ozedikus, Ovie O, Peruzzi, Sarkodie, Adekunle Gold, Tuzibeatz, Tunex, Krizbeatz, Rexxie Vector, Oxlade, Broda Shaggi and more. Here are all the songs Pheelz and Masterkraft played;

Masterkraft

  1. The first song - which I missed
  2. Sound Sultan and Banky W - Very Good Bad Guy
  3. Jaywon - Filebe
  4. Mayorkun - Sade
  5. Pulse featuring Busta Rhymes - Sotay (Remix)
  6. Banky W and Skales - Can't Stop Me Now
  7. Bracket featuring Wizkid - Girl
  8. Jaywon - Facebook Love
  9. Jaywon and Goldie - Jawo Jawo
  10. Timaya Ukwu
  11. Flavour and Wande Coal - Wake Up
  12. Lynxx and Wizkid - Fine Lady
  13. Wizkid - No Lele
  14. Phyno and Zoro
  15. Timaya - Bam Bam
  16. DJ Xclusive and Wizkid - Jeje
  17. Masterkraft and Wizkid - Odor
  18. Kizz Daniel - Sin City
  19. Chidinma - Fallen In Love
  20. Larry Gaaga, CDQ and Olamide - Shawa Shawa
  21. Masterkraft, Sarkodie and Flavour - Finally
  22. Phyno and Olamide - Fada Fada
  23. Flavour and Seima G. Weisah - Most High
  24. Phyno, Burna Boy and MI Abaga - Link Up
  25. Vector - Tetracycling
  26. Flavour - Gollibe
  27. Flavour and Diamond Platnumz - Nana
  28. Timaya - Stoopid
  29. Kizz Daniel - Jombo
  30. Zoro - Umu Obiligbo
  31. Mr Eazi
  32. Tekno - Yawa
  33. Random Beat
  34. Banky W -
  35. Vector - Alaye Jor Jor Jor

Pheelz

  1. Olamide - Jale
  2. Olamide
  3. Wale Turner - Faya Faya
  4. Fireboy - Need You
  5. D'Banj - Action
  6. Adekunle Gold - Pick Up
  7. Olamide - Yemi My Lover
  8. Olamide - Lagos Boy
  9. Olamide - Turn Up
  10. DJ Xclusive and Olamide - Ibebe
  11. Olamide - Goons Mi
  12. Olamide - Anifowose
  13. Olamide - Poverty Die
  14. Adekunle Gold - Money
  15. Fireboy - Scatter
  16. Tiwa Savage - 49-99
  17. Lil Kesh and Patoranking - Is It Because I Love You?
  18. DJ Neptune, Olamide and Stonebwoy - Baddest
  19. Lil Kesh - Ibile
  20. Olamide and Phyno - Onye Oma
  21. Vector - Popular
  22. Lil Kesh and Olamide - Problem Child
  23. Adekunle Gold - Sade
  24. Teni - Billionaire
  25. Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel - Jore
  26. Olamide - Eleda Mi
  27. Lil Kesh - Cause Trouble
  28. Olamide -Abule Sowo
  29. Mr. Eazi and Simi - I Surrender
  30. Pheelz, Olamide and Naira Marley - Gobe
  31. Fireboy - Gbas Gbos
  32. Fireboy - Energy
  33. Olamide - Rayban Abacha