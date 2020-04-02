On April 1, 2020, Nigerian producers Masterkraft and Pheelz served up the second edition of the Instagram Live Session-based battle of the hits between Nigerian producers. The first edition saw Sarz and Shizzi play their hits - about 83 songs in total - before a live viewership of 22.2k.

On the night, Masterkraft and Pheelz attracted a peak viewership of 28.5k and they played a total of 68 songs. The night was stop-start and filled with drama, but it was another important moment to celebrate Nigerian producers.

Known music industry figures who viewed the live session include,, MI Abaga, Ozedikus, Ovie O, Peruzzi, Sarkodie, Adekunle Gold, Tuzibeatz, Tunex, Krizbeatz, Rexxie Vector, Oxlade, Broda Shaggi and more. Here are all the songs Pheelz and Masterkraft played;

Masterkraft

The first song - which I missed Sound Sultan and Banky W - Very Good Bad Guy Jaywon - Filebe Mayorkun - Sade Pulse featuring Busta Rhymes - Sotay (Remix) Banky W and Skales - Can't Stop Me Now Bracket featuring Wizkid - Girl Jaywon - Facebook Love Jaywon and Goldie - Jawo Jawo Timaya Ukwu Flavour and Wande Coal - Wake Up Lynxx and Wizkid - Fine Lady Wizkid - No Lele Phyno and Zoro Timaya - Bam Bam DJ Xclusive and Wizkid - Jeje Masterkraft and Wizkid - Odor Kizz Daniel - Sin City Chidinma - Fallen In Love Larry Gaaga, CDQ and Olamide - Shawa Shawa Masterkraft, Sarkodie and Flavour - Finally Phyno and Olamide - Fada Fada Flavour and Seima G. Weisah - Most High Phyno, Burna Boy and MI Abaga - Link Up Vector - Tetracycling Flavour - Gollibe Flavour and Diamond Platnumz - Nana Timaya - Stoopid Kizz Daniel - Jombo Zoro - Umu Obiligbo Mr Eazi Tekno - Yawa Random Beat Banky W - Vector - Alaye Jor Jor Jor

Pheelz