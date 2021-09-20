After some humorous reluctance during the chat, she admits that her rise has been meteoric. She also spoke about her mom's reaction to her current success.

When she was asked about 'Fountains' featuring Drake, she says, “Drake played me a beat and he was like, “Would you hop on this?”

“I was like, “Yeah, of course.” And that was basically how it went. That song was recorded [virtually]. I recorded my part in Nigeria.”

When she appeared on Africa Now Radio with Lootlove, she says that, "Honestly, it's unbelievable, literally. When I said I wanted to work with Drake, I just said it. I wasn't thinking about it. I used to listen to Drake all the time when I was in high school and growing up and it was just the first thing that came to my mind.

"And for me to actually meet him, work with him, it's just crazy. It's crazy and that's a full testament to God's blessings, honestly. I can't quantify how grateful I am, because it's not anything I did, I'm just making music. And it just seems like I'm attracting all these people and I'm just so grateful honestly."

She also spoke about her EP, IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE and how it would be different from her album.

She says, “The album is going to be a different thing, definitely. I don’t do the same… I’m someone who likes to do new things all the time.. I have so many experiences that I need to release through my songs. Definitely all new…”

On the EP title

When Tems spoke with Lootlove, she says that, "First of all, orange is my favourite fruit. And if you find a very sweet orange and you really dig into it, it's just busting with brightness and like colours and this warmth and it's just a blast of excitement and the word “orange” reminds me of sunset and sunrise, sunset to sunrise, dusk to dawn. And the EP is really the different shades of orange. And it's really the different shades of me."

She then tells Ebro and Stylez that, “It’s about the different shades of me and I see myself on this EP. Kinda like the colour orange and the feeling that you get when you see the colour orange.. The feeling and everything..."

Watch her chat with Hot 97 below;