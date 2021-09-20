RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Authors:

Motolani Alake

After some humorous reluctance during the chat, she admits that her rise has been meteoric.

Tems. (Apple Music)

On Monday, September 20, 2021, Nigerian singer, Tems appeared on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning, to discuss with Laura Stylez and Ebro Darden - who also works for Apple Music.

Recommended articles

After some humorous reluctance during the chat, she admits that her rise has been meteoric. She also spoke about her mom's reaction to her current success.

When she was asked about 'Fountains' featuring Drake, she says, “Drake played me a beat and he was like, “Would you hop on this?”

“I was like, “Yeah, of course.” And that was basically how it went. That song was recorded [virtually]. I recorded my part in Nigeria.

When she appeared on Africa Now Radio with Lootlove, she says that, "Honestly, it's unbelievable, literally. When I said I wanted to work with Drake, I just said it. I wasn't thinking about it. I used to listen to Drake all the time when I was in high school and growing up and it was just the first thing that came to my mind.

"And for me to actually meet him, work with him, it's just crazy. It's crazy and that's a full testament to God's blessings, honestly. I can't quantify how grateful I am, because it's not anything I did, I'm just making music. And it just seems like I'm attracting all these people and I'm just so grateful honestly."

She also spoke about her EP, IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE and how it would be different from her album.

She says, “The album is going to be a different thing, definitely. I don’t do the same… I’m someone who likes to do new things all the time.. I have so many experiences that I need to release through my songs. Definitely all new…

On the EP title

When Tems spoke with Lootlove, she says that, "First of all, orange is my favourite fruit. And if you find a very sweet orange and you really dig into it, it's just busting with brightness and like colours and this warmth and it's just a blast of excitement and the word “orange” reminds me of sunset and sunrise, sunset to sunrise, dusk to dawn. And the EP is really the different shades of orange. And it's really the different shades of me."

She then tells Ebro and Stylez that, “It’s about the different shades of me and I see myself on this EP. Kinda like the colour orange and the feeling that you get when you see the colour orange.. The feeling and everything..."

Watch her chat with Hot 97 below;

Tems On Working w/ Drake, Dealing w/ Success + New Project 'If Orange Was A Case'

Watch her viral performance of 'Interference' below;

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Lavish Ghost releases new single, 'VibeRaton'

Hennessy Artistry 2021 Cyphers - Meet the artists

Omawumi releases new video for, 'Billionaire'

Olakira: The debut showcase [Pulse Event Review]

Check out BTS from Stella Damasus's new short film 'Akwụna' [Exclusive]

Actress Destiny Etiko spoils herself with a Lexus SUV

Actress Etinosa Idemudia loses dad

Chris Rock tests positive for Covid-19

Trending

Wizkid talks about his new album and working with Tems

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' spends 5th week at No. 1

VIDEO: Kizz Daniel - Boys Are Bad. [Flyboy]

Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Beyonce, BTS and more win big at 2021 VMAs

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)