Tems shares that her 'Me & U' single was created from a freestyle

In an interview with BBC 1Xtra, Tems revealed that her latest single 'Me & U' came from a freestyling session she recorded in 2021, days after shooting the music video for 'Essence', her smash hit collaboration with Wizkid.

According to Tems, the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy award, the R&B single fused with Amapiano Log drums is a conversation with God.

The singing sensation also shared that the music is symbolic of God being with her since she was a child and embarking on her life journey with her as she blossomed into what she's meant to be.

