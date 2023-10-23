ADVERTISEMENT
Tems shares that her 'Me & U' single was created from a freestyle

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international music sensation Tems reveals the inspiration behind her latest single, 'Me & U'.

Tems shares that her single 'Me & U' was created from a freestyle
Tems shares that her single 'Me & U' was created from a freestyle

In an interview with BBC 1Xtra, Tems revealed that her latest single 'Me & U' came from a freestyling session she recorded in 2021, days after shooting the music video for 'Essence', her smash hit collaboration with Wizkid.

According to Tems, the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy award, the R&B single fused with Amapiano Log drums is a conversation with God.

The singing sensation also shared that the music is symbolic of God being with her since she was a child and embarking on her life journey with her as she blossomed into what she's meant to be.

'Me & U' comes ahead of Tems' highly anticipated debut LP. The singer has enjoyed massive success internationally with many firsts in her name including being the first Nigerian artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after being featured on Future's 'Wait For U'. She's also the first Nigerian to be nominated for Oscar awards for her contributions to Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' off the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
