RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems becomes first Nigerian artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Tems has two songs on Billboard's top ten list, including one at number one, in less than a year.

Tems
Tems

Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, a Nigerian superstar, has become the first Nigerian artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recommended articles

Last year, her collaboration with Wizkid earned her a Billboard Top 10 hit. With 'Essence,' Wizkid became the first African musician to have a song in the Top 10 Billboard chart as a lead artist, and Tems' first Top 10 hit.

Months later, Tems collaborates with Drake and Future on the song 'Wait For U,' which appears on Future's LP album 'I Never Liked You,' and debuts at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 - Future's second, Drake's tenth, and Tems' first.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems becomes first Nigerian artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

Tems becomes first Nigerian artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

Blood Sisters: Abudu’s middle finger to the NFVCB [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Blood Sisters: Abudu’s middle finger to the NFVCB [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi and others to attend #AMVCA8

Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi and others to attend #AMVCA8

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

YouTube Go is shutting down this August

YouTube Go is shutting down this August

YouTube celebrates Africa Month, reaffirms commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa

YouTube celebrates Africa Month, reaffirms commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa

Zilla Oaks and makama turn up the hype for their joint EP - MMXXII

Zilla Oaks and makama turn up the hype for their joint EP - MMXXII

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Trending

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Wizkid

Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'

Blood Sisters series [Netflix]

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno Buga

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Victony, Naira Marley, and more

New Music Friday (Cover: Tekno x Kizz Daniel)