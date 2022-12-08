Tems ranks NO. 9 on Billboard top 100 Songs of 2022, Burna Boy & Wizkid make list

The single has enjoyed impressive success in the US where it has spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at NO. 46.

Billboard describes the song as having an unflappable production that carries Tems on a wave right up to the closing bridge where the beat drops out and she finally reaches calm waters.

Burna Boy's international smash hit 'Last Last' is ranked NO. 32 after enjoying a fine run on Billboard Hot 100 that spanned 19 weeks with a NO. 44 peak. The heartbreak rendition which samples Toni Braxton's 'He Wasn't Man Enough' resonates with listeners for its relatability and sheer appeal.

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' makes a surprise entry as it's ranked the 72nd song of 2022. The Amapiano single was released as the lead track to Wizkid's fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego'. It was received with mixed reactions by fans. The song didn't find joy on the charts either but it has, however, caught the eyes of Billboard which describes it as charismatic and convincing.

Steve Lacy's chart-topping hit 'Bad Habit' tops the list, Beyonce's 'Break My Soul' ranks second, and Harry Styles' 'As It Was' ranks third.

See the Top 10 Billboard Songs of 2022 below.

Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit' Beyonce - 'Break My Soul' Harry Styles - 'As It Was' Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' Taylor Swift - 'Anti Hero' Bad Bunny - 'Titi Me Pregunto' Kendrick Lamar - 'N95' Rosalia - 'Saoko' Tems - 'Free Mind' Dove Cameron - 'Boyfriend'