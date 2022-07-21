RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems has been credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming 2022 album 'Renaissance'.

Details: Nigerian superstar singer and songwriter Tems has been revealed as one of the songwriters on Beyonce's next album 'Renaissance'.

A track list of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' was posted on social media on Thursday, 20th July, 2022 and Tems was credited as one of the songwriters on track 10 'Move' under her full name Temilade Openiyi.

Another win for Tems: So far, 2022 has been an incredible year for Tems who has she reached the number one position on Billboards Hot 100 after her vocals featured on Future's 'Wait For You'.

At the 2022 BET Awards, Tems was nominated for the Best New Act and Best International Act. The international superstar made history at the 2022 BET Awards when she became the first African female artist to win a BET award when she took home the Best International Act Prize.

Her appearance on Beyonce's album as a songwriter is another notable feat for Tems who achieved international fame for her phenomenal contributions on Wizkid's 'Essence' for which she also won the award for Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Awards.

When does 'Renaissance' drop: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' is set to be released on July 29th, 2022 and fans will be able to listen to Tems' contributions on 'Move'.

