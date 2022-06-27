RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 2022 BET awards was held on Sunday 26th June 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Show was hosted by famous actress Taraji P Henson and it featured performances from Roddy Rich, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, GIVĒON, Chlöe, Joey Bada$$, amongst others.

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET
Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

Afrobeats was well represented at the award with Pheelz performing on the red carpet and Fireboy DML performing at the live event.

Wizkid won the award for Best Collaboration for 'Essence' featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

Tems also took home the award for Best International Act.

Here is a list of all the winners at the 2022 BET Awards.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Ari Lennox
  • Chlöe
  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
  • Mary J. Blige
  • Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

  • Blxst
  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd *WINNER
  • Wizkid
  • Yung Bleu

Best Group

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER
  • Chlöe X Halle
  • City Girls
  • Lil Baby & Lil Durk
  • Migos
  • Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

  • Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - 'Essence' *WINNER
  • DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - 'Every Chance I Get'
  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'
  • Doja Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
  • Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'
  • Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Whole Lotta Money (Remix)'

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

  • Drake
  • Future
  • J. Cole
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kanye West
  • Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
  • Lil Baby

Video of the Year

  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'
  • Chlöe - 'Have Mercy'
  • Doja Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
  • Ari Lennox - 'Pressure'
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) - 'Smokin Out The Window' *WINNER
  • Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'

Video Director of the Year

  • Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER
  • Benny Boom
  • Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
  • Director X
  • Hype Williams
  • Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

  • Baby Keem
  • Benny the Butcher
  • Latto *WINNER
  • Muni Long
  • Tems
  • Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) - 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' *WINNER
  • H.E.R. - 'Back of My Mind'
  • Tyler, the Creator - 'Call Me If You Get Lost'
  • Drake - 'Certified Lover Boy'
  • Kanye West - 'Donda'
  • Jazmine Sullivan - 'Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe'
  • Doja Cat - 'Planet Her'

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

  • Marvin Sapp - 'All In Your Hands'
  • Kanye West - 'Come to Life'
  • Kelly Price - 'Grace'
  • Fred Hammond - 'Hallelujah'
  • H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - 'Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)'
  • Election Worship & Maverick City Music - 'Jireh'
  • Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - 'We Win' *WINNER

BET Her

  • Alicia Keys - 'Best of Me (Originals)'
  • Mary J. Blige - 'Good Morning Gorgeous' *WINNER
  • Chlöe - 'Have Mercy'
  • Ari Lennox - 'Pressure'
  • Jazmine Sullivan - 'Roster'
  • Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - 'Unloyal'
  • Doja Cat - 'Woman'

Best International Act

  • Dave (UK)
  • Dinos (France)
  • Fally Ipupa (DRC)
  • Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
  • Little Simz (UK)
  • Ludmilla (Brazil)
  • Major League DJZ (South Africa)
  • Tayc (France)
  • Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER

Best Movie

  • 'Candyman'
  • 'King Richard' *WINNER
  • 'Respect'
  • 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
  • 'Summer of Soul'
  • 'The Harder They Fall'

Best Actor

  • Adrian Holmes - 'Bel-Air'
  • Anthony Anderson - 'Black-ish'
  • Damson Idris - 'Snowfall'
  • Denzel Washington - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'
  • Forest Whitaker - 'Respect' / "Godfather of Harlem'
  • Jabari Banks - 'Bel-Air'
  • Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us'
  • Will Smith - 'King Richard' *WINNER

Best Actress

  • Aunjanue Ellis - 'King Richard'
  • Coco Jones - 'Bel-Air'
  • Issa Rae - 'Insecure'
  • Jennifer Hudson - 'Respect'
  • Mary J. Blige - 'Power Book II: Ghost'
  • Queen Latifah - 'The Equalizer'
  • Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Regina King - 'The Harder They Fall'
  • Zendaya - 'Euphoria' / 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' *WINNER

Youngstars Award

  • Akira Akbar
  • Demi Singleton
  • Miles Brown
  • Saniyya Sidney
  • Storm Reid
  • Marsai Martin *WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year Award

  • Brittney Griner
  • Candace Parker
  • Naomi Osaka *WINNER
  • Serena Williams
  • Sha'Carri Richardson
  • Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

  • Aaron Donald
  • Bubba Wallace
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Ja Morant
  • LeBron James
  • Stephen Curry *WINNER

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

