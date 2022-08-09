Details: Tems made history with her fifth entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Beyonce's 'Move' debuting at number 55 on the chart dated August 13, 2022.
Tems makes history with fifth Billboard Hot 100 entry
Nigerian International sensation Tems has made history by becoming the Nigerian with the most entries on America's Billboard Hot 100 chart.
When it was revealed that Tems would be appearing in Beyonce's latest album 'Renaissance', the news was positively received by fans and Nigerians. Appearing on the album of a global powerhouse like Beyonce was a landmark moment for an artist who was enjoying a great run haven debuted at number one the Billboard Hot 100 with her contributions on Future's 'Wait For U'. She also became the first African woman to win a BET Award when she won the Best New Act at the 2022 BET Awards.
Her contributions to the album came in 'Move' where she appeared alongside Grace Jones.
'Move' becomes her fifth entry after her guest appearances on Wizkid's 'Essence' which peaked at number 9, Drake's 'Fountain', and Future's 'Wait For U' which debuted at number 1. She also scored her first solo entry recently with her 2020 single 'Free Mind' debuting at number 90.
Tems have now broken her four-entry tie with Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid with whom she previously held the record for most Billboard Hot 100 entry by a Nigerian artist.
