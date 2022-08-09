Tems makes history with fifth Billboard Hot 100 entry

When it was revealed that Tems would be appearing in Beyonce's latest album 'Renaissance', the news was positively received by fans and Nigerians. Appearing on the album of a global powerhouse like Beyonce was a landmark moment for an artist who was enjoying a great run haven debuted at number one the Billboard Hot 100 with her contributions on Future's 'Wait For U'. She also became the first African woman to win a BET Award when she won the Best New Act at the 2022 BET Awards.