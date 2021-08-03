Details/Takeaway: “Working on this project was life changing — I met a version of myself I never knew before,” JOEBOY says of his debut album which was recorded over the last year with a team of producers including such notables as Dëra, BeatsbyKO, Killertunes and E Kelly. “The plan was to come up with a title that best describes love, without actually using the word love, hence Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Because love is a perfect blend of beauty and magic.”