Joeboy releases new visuals for 'Better Thing'

Motolani Alake

The record came off Joeboy's debut album, 'Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic.'

Nigerian singer Joeboy [Instagram/Joeboy]

Details/Takeaway: “Working on this project was life changing — I met a version of myself I never knew before,” JOEBOY says of his debut album which was recorded over the last year with a team of producers including such notables as Dëra, BeatsbyKO, Killertunes and E Kelly. “The plan was to come up with a title that best describes love, without actually using the word love, hence Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Because love is a perfect blend of beauty and magic.”

Artist: Joeboy

Song Title: Better Thing

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: Banku/EMPAWA

Producer: TBA

Fireboy DML - Peru

