Alpha P is a sprung lover boy on 'Oh No'

Motolani Alake

This new single is an upbeat, comforting and soothing track, that tells a story of boy meets girl, realizing he has fallen for her and seeks to woo her.

Alpha P. (UMG)

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off 'Coming 2 America: Rhythms of Zamunda' soundtrack and a Tiny Desk Concert under his belt, he also shines on the 'Peaches' (Masterkraft Remix) alongside Justin Bieber & Omah Lay as well as joined forces with Romania’s sweetheart, Alessiah, to release pop song, 'Why' he releases his new single, 'Oh No.'

Although Alpha P isn’t financially buoyant, he hopes that she sees beyond the material gains that he can provide he assures her of security, true love, affection, quality time, acts of service and words of affirmation.

Title: Oh No

Artist: Alpha P

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-Fusion

Producer: TBA

Album: TBD

Video Director: TBA

Label: Universal Music Group

You can play the song below;

Oh No

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

