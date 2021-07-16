Alpha P is a sprung lover boy on 'Oh No'
This new single is an upbeat, comforting and soothing track, that tells a story of boy meets girl, realizing he has fallen for her and seeks to woo her.
Although Alpha P isn’t financially buoyant, he hopes that she sees beyond the material gains that he can provide he assures her of security, true love, affection, quality time, acts of service and words of affirmation.
Title: Oh No
Artist: Alpha P
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-Fusion
Producer: TBA
Album: TBD
Video Director: TBA
Label: Universal Music Group
