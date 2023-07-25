ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify delights listeners with the Official 'Barbie' Movie Playlist

Adeayo Adebiyi

The world premiere of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie, directed by "Little Women" writer-director Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the world’s most popular doll, is here.

Spotify delights listeners with the Official 'Barbie' Movie Playlist
Spotify delights listeners with the Official 'Barbie' Movie Playlist

Recommended articles

Featuring an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling as “Ken,” as well as appearances by America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Kate McKinnon, every new trailer or clip that has been released since the first few images came out last year has ramped up excitement for the film. There’s been a rise in pink clothing sales, food vendors are introducing Barbie-themed menu items, and a real-life pink Malibu dream house was built.

Even Spotify listeners have been excited about the upcoming premiere, with more than 620,000 Barbie-related user-generated playlists on the platform.

Playlist creation spiked nearly 270% on May 26 after the Barbie film trailer was released, and it has continued to increase in the weeks since. On these playlists, some of the most added tracks include 'California Gurls' by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg, 'Barbie Tingz' by Nicki Minaj, 'Toxic' and 'Oops!…I Did It Again' by Britney Spears, 'Wannabe' by Spice Girls, 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' by Cyndi Lauper, and—of course—the 1997 Aqua hit single 'Barbie Girl.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly updated Barbie Official Playlist brings in new music to celebrate all the Barbies and Kens (and Allans) out there.

For example, Dua Lipa’s 'Dance The Night,' Billie Eilish’s 'What Was I Made For?' and the Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice hit single 'Barbie World (with Aqua)' made the cut.

The playlist will also feature Spotify Canvas on selected tracks, which features film footage that gives fans an immersive experience.

The score for the movie, composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, will be released on August 4 and will be featured on the official playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listeners will also find a Living in a Barbie World destination that features the Barbie Official Playlist and other playlists to get you ready for your Barbie summer including Summer Pop and the new Hot Pink playlist that will give listeners a personalized Barbie-inspired vibe.

Even before its release, Barbie has been a source of joy, nostalgia, and humor for so many. Now, with the launch of our Barbie-themed experience, listeners can embrace their fun sides.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

I would only go for 'BBNaija All Stars' if I'm getting paid for it - Tacha

I would only go for 'BBNaija All Stars' if I'm getting paid for it - Tacha

Spotify delights listeners with the Official 'Barbie' Movie Playlist

Spotify delights listeners with the Official 'Barbie' Movie Playlist

'Barbie' breaks ground with ₦39M, 'Òrìṣà' beats 'Oppenheimer' with ₦27M

'Barbie' breaks ground with ₦39M, 'Òrìṣà' beats 'Oppenheimer' with ₦27M

Biggie tricks 'BBNaija All-Star' housemates with fake nominations

Biggie tricks 'BBNaija All-Star' housemates with fake nominations

Adekunle emerges first Head of House of 'BBNaija All-Star'

Adekunle emerges first Head of House of 'BBNaija All-Star'

Loving someone is not controlling the person - BBNaija-star Neo

Loving someone is not controlling the person - BBNaija-star Neo

5 situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' all-star edition

5 situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' all-star edition

Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Brymo confesses to offering female artists sex in exchange for collaboration

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he premiers new single 'Pattern Gang'

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single