Spotify delights listeners with the Official 'Barbie' Movie Playlist

Featuring an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling as “Ken,” as well as appearances by America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Kate McKinnon, every new trailer or clip that has been released since the first few images came out last year has ramped up excitement for the film. There’s been a rise in pink clothing sales, food vendors are introducing Barbie-themed menu items, and a real-life pink Malibu dream house was built.

Even Spotify listeners have been excited about the upcoming premiere, with more than 620,000 Barbie-related user-generated playlists on the platform.

Playlist creation spiked nearly 270% on May 26 after the Barbie film trailer was released, and it has continued to increase in the weeks since. On these playlists, some of the most added tracks include 'California Gurls' by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg, 'Barbie Tingz' by Nicki Minaj, 'Toxic' and 'Oops!…I Did It Again' by Britney Spears, 'Wannabe' by Spice Girls, 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' by Cyndi Lauper, and—of course—the 1997 Aqua hit single 'Barbie Girl.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly updated Barbie Official Playlist brings in new music to celebrate all the Barbies and Kens (and Allans) out there.

For example, Dua Lipa’s 'Dance The Night,' Billie Eilish’s 'What Was I Made For?' and the Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice hit single 'Barbie World (with Aqua)' made the cut.

The playlist will also feature Spotify Canvas on selected tracks, which features film footage that gives fans an immersive experience.

The score for the movie, composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, will be released on August 4 and will be featured on the official playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listeners will also find a Living in a Barbie World destination that features the Barbie Official Playlist and other playlists to get you ready for your Barbie summer including Summer Pop and the new Hot Pink playlist that will give listeners a personalized Barbie-inspired vibe.