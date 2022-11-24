RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising artist Somadina has released her debut project she calls 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'.

Somadina
Somadina

Artist: Somadina

Recommended articles

Album Title: Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable

Genre: Pop, R&B

Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022

Producers: TMSKDJ, Kenneth KP Paige, Genio, GMK, Payton, SirBastien, Odunsi The Engine

Song Art:

Somadina - 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'
Somadina - 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 27 minutes 33 seconds

Features: 4 - Odunsi The Engine, The Cavemen, LOla, Chi Virgo

Label: WM South Africa

Details/Takeaway: Backed by a band of Nollywood punk inspired girls, Somadina is uniting women to celebrate their power; it is this creation of a feeling, a mood - an undeniable energy displayed across 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable' - that makes Somadina such an intoxicating proposition.

Across the diverse project, fans are immersed in effervescent productions from the likes of Grammy-nominated Soft Glas & GMK and vocals from Neo-Soul talent Chi Virgo, Highlife band The Cavemen, and rising singer L0la. While the music varies from track to track, Somadina’s unmistakable powerhouse of a voice is the ever present connection across 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'.

Speaking on the project, Somadina says “Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable is a project which embodies freedom, self love and peace. It’s the most honest form of expression from my soul. I cannot wait to share it all with you.”

In her 22 years, Somadina has travelled the globe, raised between the Netherlands and Nigeria before attending high school then university in the UK. The genre blending nature of Somadina’s music is testament to her disparate references and ability to create her own unique sound. Highlighted on the previously released singles ‘Rolling Loud’, ‘IHY’ and ‘SUPERSOMA’

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'

Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'

Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'

Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'

Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'

Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'

Portable signs new artist Yung Duu to his record label

Portable signs new artist Yung Duu to his record label

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Senth Music

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Asake in one of his music videos. (Naijaloaded)

Here is why ticket prices at Nigerian concerts are expensive [Pulse Explainer]