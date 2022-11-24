Artist: Somadina
Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'
Rising artist Somadina has released her debut project she calls 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'.
Album Title: Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable
Genre: Pop, R&B
Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022
Producers: TMSKDJ, Kenneth KP Paige, Genio, GMK, Payton, SirBastien, Odunsi The Engine
Song Art:
Length: 27 minutes 33 seconds
Features: 4 - Odunsi The Engine, The Cavemen, LOla, Chi Virgo
Label: WM South Africa
Details/Takeaway: Backed by a band of Nollywood punk inspired girls, Somadina is uniting women to celebrate their power; it is this creation of a feeling, a mood - an undeniable energy displayed across 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable' - that makes Somadina such an intoxicating proposition.
Across the diverse project, fans are immersed in effervescent productions from the likes of Grammy-nominated Soft Glas & GMK and vocals from Neo-Soul talent Chi Virgo, Highlife band The Cavemen, and rising singer L0la. While the music varies from track to track, Somadina’s unmistakable powerhouse of a voice is the ever present connection across 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'.
Speaking on the project, Somadina says “Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable is a project which embodies freedom, self love and peace. It’s the most honest form of expression from my soul. I cannot wait to share it all with you.”
In her 22 years, Somadina has travelled the globe, raised between the Netherlands and Nigeria before attending high school then university in the UK. The genre blending nature of Somadina’s music is testament to her disparate references and ability to create her own unique sound. Highlighted on the previously released singles ‘Rolling Loud’, ‘IHY’ and ‘SUPERSOMA’
