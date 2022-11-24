Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Album Title: Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable

Genre: Pop, R&B

Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022

Producers: TMSKDJ, Kenneth KP Paige, Genio, GMK, Payton, SirBastien, Odunsi The Engine

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 27 minutes 33 seconds

Features: 4 - Odunsi The Engine, The Cavemen, LOla, Chi Virgo

Label: WM South Africa

Details/Takeaway: Backed by a band of Nollywood punk inspired girls, Somadina is uniting women to celebrate their power; it is this creation of a feeling, a mood - an undeniable energy displayed across 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable' - that makes Somadina such an intoxicating proposition.

Across the diverse project, fans are immersed in effervescent productions from the likes of Grammy-nominated Soft Glas & GMK and vocals from Neo-Soul talent Chi Virgo, Highlife band The Cavemen, and rising singer L0la. While the music varies from track to track, Somadina’s unmistakable powerhouse of a voice is the ever present connection across 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'.

Speaking on the project, Somadina says “Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable is a project which embodies freedom, self love and peace. It’s the most honest form of expression from my soul. I cannot wait to share it all with you.”