Skales features Imanse on new single, 'I Dey Miss You'

Deep into Nigeria’s COVId-19-enforced lockdown, he channeled the spirit of the times on his Healing Process EP, a meditative body of work that found him in a contemplative mood, recounting the price and process that took him to the peak of his profession.

Pulse Nigeria

2021 has seen a return to some of the vivid hyper-pop that catapulted Skales to the top of the game, with “Kayefi,” finding him musing over the concept of finding romantic companionship while the Davido-assisted “This Your Body,” saw the duo go to work over a revamped amapiano-influenced bassline that sees him enunciate sexual innuendos dexterously with witty verses and a honeyed flow. Skales’ latest, “I Dey Miss You,” follows the sonic theme of the hypnotic grooves of the Healing Process era but diverges thematically as it is rooted in the familiar desire for romantic coupling