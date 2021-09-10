RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Skales features Imanse on new single, 'I Dey Miss You'

Motolani Alake

As we near the final quarter of the year, Skales serves a reminder of the newer plains he keeps expanding into as he settles into veteran status.

Skales.

Across a career that has now stretched into its 11th active year, Skales has risen from talented wunderkind to become a veritable afropop icon with a catalog swelling with a variety of songs that are steeped in the international rise of the genre, but Skales is not a one-trick pony.

Deep into Nigeria’s COVId-19-enforced lockdown, he channeled the spirit of the times on his Healing Process EP, a meditative body of work that found him in a contemplative mood, recounting the price and process that took him to the peak of his profession.

Skales.
Skales. (OHK) Pulse Nigeria

2021 has seen a return to some of the vivid hyper-pop that catapulted Skales to the top of the game, with “Kayefi,” finding him musing over the concept of finding romantic companionship while the Davido-assisted “This Your Body,” saw the duo go to work over a revamped amapiano-influenced bassline that sees him enunciate sexual innuendos dexterously with witty verses and a honeyed flow. Skales’ latest, “I Dey Miss You,” follows the sonic theme of the hypnotic grooves of the Healing Process era but diverges thematically as it is rooted in the familiar desire for romantic coupling

Atop a spectral beat, Skales drops a pair of emotive verses that sees him lean into neo-R&B influences while his guest, Imanse, fits perfectly within this new, sultry world that Skales is exploring, complimenting his delivery with a layered flow. As we near the final quarter of the year, Skales serves a reminder of the newer plains he keeps expanding into as he settles into veteran status.

Skales - I Dey Miss You ft Imanse (Official Audio)

Motolani Alake

