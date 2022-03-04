RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Shattered' by Guchi is the official heartbreak anthem for 2022

To begin her 2022 run, Guchi presents us with a brilliant piece of tear-jerking Afropop titled Shattered.

The purple-haired Diva has returned with yet another intriguing story of love except that she narrates from the perspective of a broken-hearted girl. Chech understood the production assignment, providing Guchi with the perfect progression to offload her tough emotions.

Shattered follows the story of a girl romantically involved with a nonchalant narcissist who will neither take responsibility for his actions nor uphold the integrity of his commitments. “I gave you my heart in peace and now you are giving it back in pieces", cries Guchi on the opening line of her first verse. She gives more insight into the mixed signals that have become the order of the relationship, declaring her heart shattered from prolonged emotional abuse.

The script is flipped with this release, as it chooses to tackle real issues around intimacy as opposed to the stereotypical love songs that make it to the airwaves around Valentine's. Whether you prefer to curl up listening to love songs while processing a heartbreak, or you'd rather take to dancing to ease the pain, Shattered has both the perfect lyrics and tempo for you. The song also possesses a high potential of sparking up a social media challenge full of crying filters and is now available for streaming on all digital platforms.

Stream/Download: https://onerpm.lnk.to/Shattered

