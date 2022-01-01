Shatta Wale’s tirade puts Ghanaian industry in tough spot

In comes Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian rapper that enjoys a huge following in his home country, Ghana. He arrived on the scene around 2014 to an industry that was already thriving on consistent collaborations between Nigerian and Ghanaian artists like Fuse ODG, Stone Bwoy, Samini to name a few. His widely shared tirade aimed at Nigerians who he thinks are exploiting Ghanaians has been causing furore all over social media. This tirade that he launched into was intended to separate Nigerian audiences and the Ghanaian ones, an almost impossible mission due to the existing tradition of collaboration that has fostered the interconnectedness that has made both countries home to West African entertainment.

Shatta Wale opines that the Nigerian industry does not support the Ghanaian one against all available evidence of consistent concerts by Nigeria’s biggest acts in Ghana over the years from the days of Tuface and VIP to the collaborations between Bisa Kdei and the Burna Boys, StoneBwoy and Wizkids, King Promise and Mr Eazi to name a few. The data available from streaming websites also show that the most streamed songs by Ghanaian acts have consistently featured Nigerian artists, contrary to the picture Shatta Wale is trying to paint of warring countries.